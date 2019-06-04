Dos pescadores cortan la cola a un tiburón para burlarse de él y lo graban
La reacción de los usuarios en redes sociales ha sido la contraria a la esperada por los hombres
La crueldad no tiene límites. Las redes sociales han vuelto a convertirse en el escenario de unas duras imágenes que han impactado a gran número de usuarios. Se trata de un vídeo difundido por Save The Reed, proyecto de la organización ambientalista Ocean’s Keepers, en el que dos hombres le cortan la cola a un tiburón para después burlarse de él.
En las imágenes, publicadas en Instagram, se puede observar a los dos hombres, originarios de Islandia, a bordo de un barco pesquero cerca de las costas de Groenlandia. Mientras uno de ellos agarra al animal y le corta la cola, su compañero graba los detalles de la terrible escena entre sonoras carcajadas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ Please share this video far and wide and tag people who need to see it so EVERYONE can see what true ignorance looks like as these idiots are destroying our marine life ecosystem. Sadly, it’s this kind of senseless killing that will be the end of our marine life, environment and eventually our own species too unless we change RIGHT AWAY! It’s absolutely disgusting that 2 fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. Greenland sharks are the longest living vertebrates on Earth, living between 300-500 years and are believed to have unique genes that could hold the secret to long life for us humans too. Unfortunately, they don’t reach breeding age until 150 years so their population is very low even without humans condemning them to death by cutting off their fins like you see in this video. It’s also speculated that their population is low because this shark species is fished for its liver oil in the Scandinavian region. Thankfully, these men were promptly fired from their jobs on board and it also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $8,000) in fines on animal cruelty charges…but hardly enough for this horrific act that shows what we are doing to sharks all over the world which must be stopped through all of us spreading awareness that we won’t tolerate this kind of behavior anymore!Thanks for the video @oceanskeepers we must work together to help these poor creatures before it’s too late! #savethesharks #saveourseas #endanimalcruelty #savethereef
«Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo», se puede escuchar a los hombres burlándose, al ver al tiburón alejarse del barco nadando con enorme dificultad. De esta forma, han condenado al tiburón a morir de una manera lenta y muy dolorosa.
El hecho ha sido duramente criticado en las redes sociales. «Lamentablemente, este tipo de matanzas sin sentido será el final de nuestra vida marina, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, nuestra propia especie, ¡a menos que cambiemos inmediatamente!», criticaban algunos usuarios en los comentarios de la publicación.
El actor Jason Momoa, conocido por su papel en Juego de Tronos y Aquaman, ha también ha difundido el vídeo afirmando que es lo más cruel que ha visto hasta hoy.
El animal era un tiburón de Groenlandia, el vertebrado más longevo del mundo. Con una esperanza de vida de casi 400 años, es una especie inofensiva para el ser humano.