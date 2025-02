Imágenes de la calima con el cielo naranja y la lluvia de barro en el Campo de Gibraltar, Cádiz

@MeteoGib @StormHour @objtormentas @jrambaud @Cmsp78 @HM79Gib @1anMackie @AirbusRed @flyinga320 calima as a result of a cut off low pressure system affecting southern Iberia including Gibraltar. This low pressure system is dragging Saharan dust from Morocco as seen on the photos. pic.twitter.com/DlMDNklJna