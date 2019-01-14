La doble «curvy» de Meghan Markle
El huracán «fashionista» que llegó a las vidas de las habitantes del planeta Tierra hace algo más de un año se llama Meghan Markle. Sus recogidos capilares de estilo descuidado, sus faldas de corte lápiz, las marcas canadienses de ropa que utiliza, los bolsos de Chloé o Mulberry de factura británica y la marca Celine han subido enteros.Desde la boda de la exacriz estadounidense con el Príncipe Harry, la duquesa de Sussex no ha dejado de copar todo tipo de portadas.
En esta ocasión Meghan ha vuelto a copar los titulares y las redes sociales debido a la modelo de tallas grandes Erica Lauren, con quien comparte un sorprendente parecido. La maniquí ha concedido una entrevista con la revista «This is Insider» en la que le preguntan sobre su innegable parecido: « Meghan me parece impresionante, así que me halaga que me comparen. No puedo negar que existen similitudes. Una vez vi una foto suya cuando era joven y me sorprendí porque yo también me veía así a esa edad. Desde que empecé a ser modelo me decían que me parecía a la chica de ‘Suits’ y tuve que buscarla en Internet para saber quién era».
No time like the present to post swim! 😝 Another image from one of my favorite shoots of late last year. Like a genius I had forgotten the matching bottom half of this suit at home but @i.mays said let’s shoot it anyway and see what we get🔥🔥🔥 Happy belated new year y’all! . 👙top from @swimsuitsforall #gabifreshxswimsuitsforall ‘18 collection
Erica Lauren está posicionada como una de las modelos «curvy» más cotizada de los últimos tiempos. Sus medidas -20-100-57 y metro ochenta de estatura- y sus rasgos faciales le han abierto muchas puertas además de convertirse en viral por su parecido con la mujer del Príncipe Harry.
Just wrapped my last bit of work for the year, and to say I am grateful is an understatement. I got to end the year by booking a new client that has been on my bucket list since day 1! ☺️🙏🏼 Already so much for thankful and excited for in 2019 ❤️ It’s weird to think I managed to turn something as devastating as losing my dad in 2016 into the motivation to pursue modeling. Even though I was afraid to put myself out there, I was more afraid of the regret I would feel if I never went for it and I wanted to make him proud. Feeling so appreciative of the opportunities that I've been given, meeting new people, building this support system on @instagram and having an entirely new career that I love that I didn’t know was realistic. I can’t wait to share more work and moments with you! Do you have a “life is short” moment that made you wake up and make a change? Something that made you think twice about regret and not giving yourself a chance? I’d love to hear in the comments or DMs 😌❤️ #lifeisshort #doitafraid ... ... On set with @lanebryant @caciqueintimates Makeup by @elizabethcookmua Hair by @meagan_eggert Booking by @dorothycombsmodels ❤️