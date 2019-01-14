La doble «curvy» de Meghan Markle Erica Lauren está posicionada como una de las modelos «curvy» más cotizada de los últimos tiempos

El huracán «fashionista» que llegó a las vidas de las habitantes del planeta Tierra hace algo más de un año se llama Meghan Markle. Sus recogidos capilares de estilo descuidado, sus faldas de corte lápiz, las marcas canadienses de ropa que utiliza, los bolsos de Chloé o Mulberry de factura británica y la marca Celine han subido enteros.Desde la boda de la exacriz estadounidense con el Príncipe Harry, la duquesa de Sussex no ha dejado de copar todo tipo de portadas.

En esta ocasión Meghan ha vuelto a copar los titulares y las redes sociales debido a la modelo de tallas grandes Erica Lauren, con quien comparte un sorprendente parecido. La maniquí ha concedido una entrevista con la revista «This is Insider» en la que le preguntan sobre su innegable parecido: « Meghan me parece impresionante, así que me halaga que me comparen. No puedo negar que existen similitudes. Una vez vi una foto suya cuando era joven y me sorprendí porque yo también me veía así a esa edad. Desde que empecé a ser modelo me decían que me parecía a la chica de ‘Suits’ y tuve que buscarla en Internet para saber quién era».

Erica Lauren está posicionada como una de las modelos «curvy» más cotizada de los últimos tiempos. Sus medidas -20-100-57 y metro ochenta de estatura- y sus rasgos faciales le han abierto muchas puertas además de convertirse en viral por su parecido con la mujer del Príncipe Harry.