La modelo Adut Akech «explota» por el gran error que una revista ha cometido con ella
La maniquí ha arremetido contra «Who», pues la revista ha publicado una fotografía de otra modelo negra en una noticia sobre ellaMadridActualizado:
La supermodelo sursudanesa-australiana Adut Akech ha expresado la ira y tristeza que siente después del fallo que ha cometido con ella una destacada revista australiana. «Who» ha publicado un artículo sobre la maniquí, pero en vez de poner su foto en la noticia han puesto la de la modelo Flavia Lazarus. Akech ha señalado que esta confusión «no le habría afectado a una modelo blanca».
Para exponer su malestar, la modelo ha compartido con sus seguidores de Instagram lo sucedido: «Para aquellos que no están al tanto, la semana pasada ‘Who’ (Australia) publicó un artículo sobre mí. En la entrevista, hablé sobre cómo las personas ven la actitud de los refugiados. Con el artículo, publicaron una gran foto en la que aseguraban que era yo, pero era otra chica negra».
Además, Akech continuó exponiendo que el fallo que había cometido la revista con ella era «inaceptable e inexcusable». Además, dijo que sentía que «toda su raza no había sido respetada y que lo que ha sucedido demuestra que las personas que han cometido el error «son muy ignorantes y de mente estrecha, pues piensan que todas las chicas negras o africanas tienen el mismo aspecto. Siento que esto no le habría pasado a una modelo blanca».
I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Akech dijo sentirse muy afectada, pues el error cometido por la revista ha conseguido «derrotar el propósito» que trató de defender en el artículo. Además, expuso que Australia aún tiene mucho que trabajo por hacer en lo referido a la igualdad.
La revista ya se ha disculpado con la modelo de 19 años, que a día de hoy es una de las maniquís más demandadas en la industria de la moda. El objetivo de Akech era concienciar del problema que hoy en día existe con los refugiados, pues ella ha vivido ese sufrimiento en sus propias carnes. La maniquí fue una niña refugiada que pasó los primeros ocho años de su vida en el campo de refugiados de Kakuma, Kenia, antes de emigrar a Australia.