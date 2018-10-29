Aitana reconoce su «error» al plagiar un retrato para su libro de poemas
La artista Bianca Castellar hizo una fotografía de su hermana Natalia Castellar, y la extriunfita dibujó esa foto sin citarles en ningún momento, lo que ha deparado la denuncia de la afectadaActualizado:
Aitana, la exconcursante de Operación Triunfo e icono juvenil, se ha lanzado al mundo literario con «La tinta de mis ojos», el título de su primer libro de poemas, que le ha deparado muchas alegrías y alguna que otra tristeza... sobre todo, la acusación de plagio por uno de las ilustraciones que ella misma ha realizado.
La catalana lo ha reconocido, dicho sea de paso. La historia es la siguiente. La artista Bianca Castellar hizo una fotografía de su hermana Natalia Castellar y Aitana ha retratado esa foto sin citarles en ningún momento, lo que ha deparado la denuncia de la afectada.
Bianca dio a conocer su indignación a través de Instagram y dijo estar «muy molesta» por este asunto que descubrió «gracias a un fan». «Hace ya un par de días que conozco esta situación y trato de procesar cómo me siento al respecto porque no es la primera vez que tengo problemas con la copia o manipulación de mi trabajo. Es engañoso, y me hace preguntarme cuántos artistas han hecho esto. Me niego a guardar silencio sobre este problema, incluso si eso significa quemar puentes», asegura.
I am extremely upset about this book. I’ve known about this situation for a couple of days now and I’ve been trying to process how I feel about it because this is not the first time that I’ve had issues with my work being copied or manipulated by others without my knowledge or consent for profit. It’s crazy because this is from JULY, and I am just now finding out thanks to a fan. Let me be extremely honest here, I am struggling as a creative. Being based in Virginia does not allow for me to take advantage of opportunities that are presented to me sometimes, and I work very hard from home to make a name for myself. I have a very small platform compared to the subjects that I photograph, and while my work may easily circulate without being credited, it does not excuse other creatives excluding me as the source when they are using my work as a base for theirs. My shot of Natalia (my sister) in the red sweater has been viewed by millions and reposted by the hundreds of thousands across the internet and social media. That image has been the subject of lectures in arts classes told to me by a professor from Milan and posted on hundreds of moodboards by big companies all around the world. I am TIRED of not being able to enjoy those accomplishments because I am not being given the credit that I deserve. This entertainer @aitanax puts in her post that she has put her illustrations alongside her poems in the book she has published. I wouldn’t have been bothered by this had she stated that they were also alongside her versions of work she was inspired by. It’s misleading, and it makes me wonder how many other artists she has done this to. I’m making this post in hopes that she sees it, and that you all credit those that create, whether it’s for you or your enjoyment as a fan. I have gotten booked for being tagged on big platforms, it’s insane what something so small can do, and it costs you nothing! I refuse to stay silent on this problem, especially in the industry, even if it means burning bridges. #CallItOut #AitanaOcaña
Dada la polvareda levantada, a Aitana ha tenido que reconocer su «error».«Lo dibujé hace dos años con una fotografía que encontré en Tumblr. Ni siquiera estaba etiquetada la autora de dicha fotografía y ademas lo hice para mi blog de dibujo en segundo de bachillerato. Estuve buscando durante un tiempo de dónde pude sacar esa fotografía, y, cuando la encontré de nuevo en Tumblr, no ponía ni de quién era la fotografía ni quién era ella. Estuve pensando mucho si publicar ese dibujo o no y finalmente pensé que al ser algo diferente a la fotografía no pasaría nada, error mío», dijo la extriunfita en un comunicado en sus redes. «Yo me pongo en contacto con la autora de la fotografía para que su reconocimiento pueda estar en el libro. Es lo más correcto y lo más coherente», ha finalizado.