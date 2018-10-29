Aitana reconoce su «error» al plagiar un retrato para su libro de poemas La artista Bianca Castellar hizo una fotografía de su hermana Natalia Castellar, y la extriunfita dibujó esa foto sin citarles en ningún momento, lo que ha deparado la denuncia de la afectada

Aitana, la exconcursante de Operación Triunfo e icono juvenil, se ha lanzado al mundo literario con «La tinta de mis ojos», el título de su primer libro de poemas, que le ha deparado muchas alegrías y alguna que otra tristeza... sobre todo, la acusación de plagio por uno de las ilustraciones que ella misma ha realizado.

La catalana lo ha reconocido, dicho sea de paso. La historia es la siguiente. La artista Bianca Castellar hizo una fotografía de su hermana Natalia Castellar y Aitana ha retratado esa foto sin citarles en ningún momento, lo que ha deparado la denuncia de la afectada.

Bianca dio a conocer su indignación a través de Instagram y dijo estar «muy molesta» por este asunto que descubrió «gracias a un fan». «Hace ya un par de días que conozco esta situación y trato de procesar cómo me siento al respecto porque no es la primera vez que tengo problemas con la copia o manipulación de mi trabajo. Es engañoso, y me hace preguntarme cuántos artistas han hecho esto. Me niego a guardar silencio sobre este problema, incluso si eso significa quemar puentes», asegura.

Dada la polvareda levantada, a Aitana ha tenido que reconocer su «error».«Lo dibujé hace dos años con una fotografía que encontré en Tumblr. Ni siquiera estaba etiquetada la autora de dicha fotografía y ademas lo hice para mi blog de dibujo en segundo de bachillerato. Estuve buscando durante un tiempo de dónde pude sacar esa fotografía, y, cuando la encontré de nuevo en Tumblr, no ponía ni de quién era la fotografía ni quién era ella. Estuve pensando mucho si publicar ese dibujo o no y finalmente pensé que al ser algo diferente a la fotografía no pasaría nada, error mío», dijo la extriunfita en un comunicado en sus redes. «Yo me pongo en contacto con la autora de la fotografía para que su reconocimiento pueda estar en el libro. Es lo más correcto y lo más coherente», ha finalizado.