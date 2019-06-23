TwitterEl diminuto bikini de un euro que ha desatado la polémica en Reino Unido
La marca de ropa británica «Missguide» ha desatado una gran polémica en el Reino Unido tras sacar a la venta un bikini cuyo precio es irrisorio: tan solo una libra (1,20 euros). Pero seguramente lo que no esperaban era el revuelo que se generaría en la red tras hacerse público el lanzamiento.
Este traje de baño ya se ha agotado, pero han sido muchos los que se han echado encima de la firma por considerar que no es ético fabricar una pieza de ropa por este precio. Una cuenta llamada «Fashion Revolution», que lucha por la transparencia en la industria de la moda, ha compartido una fotografía en la que ilustran cómo «arruinar el planeta por una libra o menos». En ella, aparecen varios artículos hechos de plástico y también el polémico bikini.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Last week, a major UK fashion brand launched a bikini that costs just £1 ( which is approx. €1.12 or $1.26 USD). When clothes cost less than the price of a coffee, it encourages us to buy more things than we actually need, without stopping to consider whether we’ll value these garments in the long-term. In fact, an MIT study estimated that some 150 billion items of clothing are produced every year. This volume of production has doubled in just the past 15 years. As a society, we buy more clothing than ever before. Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Onepoll found that 83% of UK consumers are buying clothes they never wear. Plus, in the UK we send around 350,000 tonnes of clothing (£140 million worth) to landfill every year, according to WRAP. While we acknowledge that price is not always an accurate measure of working conditions and wages for workers in the supply chain, £1 sends a dangerous message about the value we place on clothing, the rate at which we consume it and the disregard for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people who work so hard to make our clothes. #LovedClothesLast #WhoMadeMyClothes #FashionRevolution
Pero no sólo desde esta cuenta se ha mostrado la indignación, cientos de usuarios han hecho público su rechazo hacia la oferta del bikini respondiendo a la publicación en la que la marca anunciaba su lanzamiento. «Cómo puede ser esto ético y sostenible?» o «¿Cuánto les pagasteis a vuestros trabajadores esclavos para que produjeran un bikini de solo una libra? Me encantaría saberlo», son solo algunos de ellos.
IT'S BACK 🍾 @brown.ellie in the 🔥 £1 bikini set everyone will notice 💘(but your bank account won’t) Shop the 'one pound bikini' in sizes 4 -24 on site but be quick babe, there's limited stock https://t.co/iIksv9iCAM ⏰ #babesofmissguidedpic.twitter.com/hz6u7Emtvs— Missguided (@Missguided) 13 de junio de 2019