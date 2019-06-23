La marca de ropa británica «Missguide» ha desatado una gran polémica en el Reino Unido tras sacar a la venta un bikini cuyo precio es irrisorio: tan solo una libra (1,20 euros). Pero seguramente lo que no esperaban era el revuelo que se generaría en la red tras hacerse público el lanzamiento.

Este traje de baño ya se ha agotado, pero han sido muchos los que se han echado encima de la firma por considerar que no es ético fabricar una pieza de ropa por este precio. Una cuenta llamada «Fashion Revolution», que lucha por la transparencia en la industria de la moda, ha compartido una fotografía en la que ilustran cómo «arruinar el planeta por una libra o menos». En ella, aparecen varios artículos hechos de plástico y también el polémico bikini.

Pero no sólo desde esta cuenta se ha mostrado la indignación, cientos de usuarios han hecho público su rechazo hacia la oferta del bikini respondiendo a la publicación en la que la marca anunciaba su lanzamiento. «Cómo puede ser esto ético y sostenible?» o «¿Cuánto les pagasteis a vuestros trabajadores esclavos para que produjeran un bikini de solo una libra? Me encantaría saberlo», son solo algunos de ellos.

IT'S BACK 🍾 @brown.ellie in the 🔥 £1 bikini set everyone will notice 💘(but your bank account won’t) Shop the 'one pound bikini' in sizes 4 -24 on site but be quick babe, there's limited stock https://t.co/iIksv9iCAM ⏰ #babesofmissguidedpic.twitter.com/hz6u7Emtvs