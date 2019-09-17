Demi Lovato luce orgullosa su cuerpo «al natural»
La artista, que lleva años padeciendo bulimia, consiguió apartar sus miedos y lució orgullosa su celulitisMadridActualizado:
A principios de este mes de septiembre, Demi Lovato sorprendía a sus seguidores compartiendo en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en la que dejaba de lado sus complejos. En la imagen aparece la cantante sin ningún tipo de edición en la que aparece posando en bikini. Esta instantánea fue muy alabada en la red social, pues la intérprete, que lleva años padeciendo bulimia, consiguió apartar sus miedos y lució orgullosa su celulitis, un gesto que sus seguidores no tardaron en aplaudir.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Ahora, unas semanas más tarde, la artista ha querido volver a lucir su cuerpo «al natural» con una foto en la que aparece frente al espejo luciendo un bikini de leopardo. «No hay photoshop por favor y gracias», ha escrito junto a la imagen.