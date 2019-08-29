El «body positive» triunfa en redes sociales
Cada vez son más las jóvenes que denuncian la extrema delgadez en internet acumulando por ellos miles de seguidores
«¿Cuántos de nosotros podemos recordar un cuerpo imposible de revista y lo comparamos con el nuestro?». Esta es la reflexión que la Megan Jayne Crabbe lanza a sus lectores en el blog «Bodyposipanda», donde comparte sus experiencias personales y anima a la gente a tenerse en estima, con independencia de su peso. Hace los mismo en su cuenta de Instagram, donde esta joven británica de 24 años cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores.
Entre las anécdotas y reflexiones que comparte en Internet, Megan cuenta cómo padeció y superó la anorexia. Su objetivo es ayudar a otras personas a evitar el problema de salud al que ella tuvo que hacer frente. Su particular «lucha» contra los trastornos alimenticios le ha llevado incluso a publicar un libro: «El poder del Body Positive».
Hello my loves 💜 I've been wanting to explain why I've been so absent on here lately, and it's taken a minute to figure out how much I want to say & how. The short answer is that I've had some growing to do, and I needed to do it in a space without any expectations of who I should be or how I should feel. The internet isn't always the best place for that, it can be very spikey when you're feeling very soft. The long answer is that my relationship ended earlier this year. So I've been doing all of the things that come with that: being angry, being in denial, being heartbroken, breaking, rebuilding, hurting, processing, sinking deeper into the other beautiful relationships in my life, becoming someone who feels new, but who also feels more like me than I've ever felt. Part of me wanted to share every step with all of you because sharing here is so much of how I've healed in the past, but when you have another human to consider (a human who I still care for and respect very much), it felt like the more considerate thing to do it privately. I think I'm telling you now because it feels inauthentic to go forwards without introducing you to this new version of myself. My brother called her Megan 2.0 😅 she's louder, she laughs more, she knows now that she can survive things she always thought would break her. She truly knows her worth and she's more fiercely in love with herself than she ever thought possible. I'm excited to step into her more fully every day, and I'm so grateful for all the people whose support has helped her come to be, including yours. So here's to growth, ugly, painful, scary, beautiful growth. I'm ready. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 • [Image description: Megan is kneeling on a beach in Cape Verde, the sky is blue and there's a wave crashing behind her, she's wearing a pink swimsuit and looking peacefully into the camera] #bodypositive #mentalhealthawareness #edrecovery #bodyconfidence
Esta joven británica no es la única que ha conseguido triunfar en las redes reivindicando su propio cuerpo y denunciando la persecución del «cuerpo ideal». El pasado mes de julio una campaña publicitaria de la marca deportiva Nike se hacía viral por incluir a mujeres de tallas grandes y la semana pasada la modelo Ashley Graham creó polémica en las redes sociales después de compartir en su cuenta de Instagram un desnudo en el que mostraba los cambios físicos que le había provocado el embarazo.
Perfiles como el de Ashley Graham y el de Megan Jayne son cada vez más numerosos. En la mayoría de ellos los usuarios denuncian que los medios de comunicación y las campañas publicitarias «impongan» la imagen de cuerpos irreales inalcanzables para la mayoría de personas. Una de las consecuencias del auge del movimiento «body postive» es la demanda de una mayor regulación del uso del photoshop en la publicidad. El mes pasado, un artículo publicado en «American Journal of Law & Medicine» advertía que esa modificación de las imágenes puede aumentar el riesgo de trastornos alimentarios.