Nominados Globos de Oro Estos son todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2017

«La La Land» en el apartado de cine y «American Crime Story» son las más nominadas para los Globos de Oro

Nominados Globos de Oro: Estos son todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2017

El filme más nominado en el apartado de cine de los Globos de Oro ha sido «La La Land», con siete candidaturas. En la categoría de series, «American Crime Story» se lleva la palma, con un total de cinco nominaciones.

Consulta aquí todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2017:

