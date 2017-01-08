Películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2017 Mejor película:
Hasta el último hombre
Comanchería
Lion
Manchester frente al mar
Moonlight
Mejor comedia o musical:
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Mejor director:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Animales Nocturnos
Mel Gibson, Hasta el último hombre
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester frente al mar
Mejor actor de drama:
Casey Affleck, Manchester frente al mar
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hasta el último hombre
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Mejor actor de comedia o musical:
Colin Farrell, Langosta
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, Juego de Armas
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Mejor actriz de drama:
Amy Adams, La Llegada
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical:
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, La excepción a la regla (Rules Don't Apply(
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor de reparto:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Comanchería
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johnson, Animales Nocturnos
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Figuras Ocultas
Michelle Williams, Manchester frente al mar
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Mejor película animada:
Kubo y las dos cuerdas mágicas
Vaiana
My Life as a Zucchini
Canta
Zootrópolis
Mejor guión
'La La Land'
'Animales nocturnos'
'Moonlight'
'Manchester frente al mar'
'Comanchería'
Mejor banda sonora:
Moonlight
La La Land
La llegada
Lion
Figuras ocultas
Mejor canción:
'Can't Stop the Feeling'
'City of Stars'
'Faith'
'Gold'
'How Far Will I Go'
Premio Cecil B. DeMille
Meryl Streep
Series nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2017 Mejor serie de televisión en comedia/musical
-Atlanta
-Black-ish
-Mozart in the jungle
-Transparent
-Veep
Mejor serie drama
-The Crown
-Juego de Tronos
-Stranger Things
-This Is Us
-Westworld
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
-American Crime
-The Dresser
-The Night Manager
-The Night Of
-American Crime Story
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
-Felicity Huffman, 'American Crime'
-Riley Keough, 'The Girlfriend Experience'
-Sarah Paulson, 'American Crime Story'
-Kerry Washington, 'Confirmation'
-Charlotte Rampling, 'London Spy'
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
-Riz Ahmed, 'The Night Of'
-Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way'
-John Turturro, 'The Night Of'
-Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado'
-Courtney B. Vance, 'American Crime Story'
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia/musical
-Rachel Bloom por 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend'
-Julia Louise Dreyfus por 'Veep'
-Sarah Jessica Parker por 'Divorce'
-Gina Rodriguez por 'Jane the Virgin'
-Tracee Elis Ross por 'Black-ish'
-Issa Rae por 'Insecure'
Mejor actor de serie de comedia/musical
-Gael Garcia Bernal, 'Mozart in the Jungle'
-Nick Nolte, 'Graves'
-Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'
-Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'
-Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'
Mejor actor de reparto
-Sterling K. Brown por 'American Crime Story'
-Hugh Laurie por 'The Night Manager'
-John Lithgow por 'The Crown'
-Christian Slater por 'Mr. Robot'
-John Travolta por 'American Crime Story'
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Olivia Colman por 'The Night Manager'
-Lena Headey por 'Juego de tronos'
-Chrissy Metz por 'This is Us'
-Mandy Moore por 'This is Us'
-Thandie Newton por 'Westworld'
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
-Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'
-Claire Foy, 'The Crown'
-Keri Russell, 'The Americans'
-Winona Ryder, 'Stranger things'
-Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld'
Mejor actor de serie de drama
-Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'
-Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
-Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'
-Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'
-Billy Bob Thornton, 'Goliath'