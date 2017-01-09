Estilo - Gente

Shannen Doherty reaparece con un nuevo look tras terminar la radioterapia

La actriz estadounidense finaliza el tratamiento contra el cáncer de mama

La actriz Shannen Doherty, junto a su madre
Shannen Doherty por fin ha terminado la radioterapia. La actriz estadounidense, de 45 años, ha puesto fin a su tratamiento contra el cáncer de mama que le fue diagnosticado en 2015.

Y qué mejor manera de celebrarlo que compartiendo la noticia con sus seguidores de Instagram. Para ello posó en una instantánea junto a sus médicos para darles las gracias por todo lo que han hecho por ella.

«Gracias a Vantage Oncology y a la Doctora Leslie Botnick. Gracias a todos los que trabajan allí, especialmente a Anna, Vince, Mike y Jackie», escribió la estrella de la serie «Beverly Hills», agradeciendo el apoyo incluso a Maggie, la máquina en la que se ha hecho el tratamiento.

Con las pilas cargadas, la intérprete decidió acudir a sus estilistas de confianza para renovar su look, quienes le han teñido el pelo de marrón para darle una nueva imagen.

